Vigil held for 22-year-old man killed by gunfire near Everhart Road and Burney Drive

By Myra Sanchez

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KRIS) — A large crowd gathered at Cole Park to remember Corpus Christi homicide victim Adam Burns.

Mourners held a candlelight vigil Tuesday night to honor and remember 22-year-old Adam Burns. Adam’s family and friends shared memories and stories about the young man’s life that was taken away too soon.

“There was always a smile on his face. He was always uplifting and loving. I was so amazed that my grandson had so many friends and that they all cared about him the way they do,” said Brenda Burns, Adam’s grandmother.

“He was such a loving, beautiful boy. And he had so many people who loved him, including myself. We are just going to miss him so much,” said Yvonne Burns, Adam’s mother.

Burns was shot and killed on Easter on the 4800 block of Burney Drive, near Everhart Road, around 3:39 a.m.

Meanwhile, officials reported that 20-year-old Paul Villarreal turned himself into the Nueces County Sheriff’s Office Monday night and has been charged with Burns’ murder.

Villarreal remains in the Nueces County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond.

