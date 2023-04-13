Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell found safe after being reported missing in Daytona Beach

By Tony Atkins

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida (WESH) — Officials say a former Nickelodeon star has been found safe after being reported missing in Central Florida.

Thursday morning, police in Daytona Beach said Jared Drake Bell was considered missing and in danger after being last spotted in the area of Mainland High School Wednesday just before 9 p.m.

Just before 1 p.m., Daytona Beach police said Bell was in contact with law enforcement and was safe.

Bell is best known for his role on the teen comedy show “Drake and Josh.” At the time, it came as a shock to people in the area familiar with the show.

“I don’t know why he was here, but I hope he’s OK,” Jeremy Perez, who works in Daytona Beach, said.

Right now, the circumstances are unclear as to why police had concerns about his whereabouts.

But since then, he’s had several run-ins, including pleading guilty to child endangerment, as well as charges of abuse, driving under the influence and inappropriate contact with a girl under 18.

Fans of the show are hoping for the best for Bell moving forward.

“I’m glad he’s found. I’m glad he’s found because them two were real good together,” visitor Antonio Horry said.

And if something is wrong, they’re hoping the former child star would be able to get any help he’d possibly need.

“It’s important that we have empathy because they could be going through so much in the public eye more than any of us should be,” Perez said.

No further information was immediately released.

