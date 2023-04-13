Man caught with over 2,000 fentanyl pills in Dallas gets over 12 years

By ALEX KELLER

DALLAS (KTVT) — A drug trafficker convicted of possessing over 2,000 pills containing fentanyl at the Dallas Galleria Mall was sentenced to over 12 years in prison.

Jesus Alexander Perez Fuentes, 27, pleaded guilty to possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute in October 2022. On Wednesday, April 12, a federal judge sentenced him to 145 months in prison and ordered him to forfeit over $13,000.

According to prosecutors, police began investigating Fuentes after an informant told them that he was distributing fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills marked M/30.

On March 30, agents and officers learned that Fuentes would be at the Galleria Dallas Mall with over 1,000 fake pills.

As Fuentes and an unknown woman left the mall in his pickup, state troopers followed them onto I-635 and pulled him over for traffic violations.

While searching the truck, law enforcement officers discovered a loaded gun. They also found a bag containing 2,072 fake M/30 pills and $13,821 in cash. Fuentes admitted this money came from drug trafficking.

