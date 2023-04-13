Skip to Content
News
By
Published 6:22 AM

N. Indian Canyon Drive closed due to strong winds, sand, and low visibility

North Indian Canyon Drive was closed to all traffic Thursday morning at 6:00 a.m. due to wind, sand, and low visibility.

Palm Springs Police said the normally busy roadway was closed due to visibility concerns.

The closure runs from N. Indian Canyon Drive was closed from Sunrise Parkway to Garnet Avenue.

Some alternate routes included Date Palm, Vista Chino, Highway 111, and Gene Autry Trail.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates on this closure and your Time Saver Traffic Updates at 6:15 a.m. and 6:45 a.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jeff Stahl

You can watch Jeff every weekday morning on News Channel 3 in the Morning and News Channel 3 at Noon. Learn more about Jeff here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content