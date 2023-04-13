N. Indian Canyon Drive closed due to strong winds, sand, and low visibility

North Indian Canyon Drive was closed to all traffic Thursday morning at 6:00 a.m. due to wind, sand, and low visibility.

Palm Springs Police said the normally busy roadway was closed due to visibility concerns.

The closure runs from N. Indian Canyon Drive was closed from Sunrise Parkway to Garnet Avenue.

Some alternate routes included Date Palm, Vista Chino, Highway 111, and Gene Autry Trail.

