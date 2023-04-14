Aaron Judge, union win dispute over ‘All Rise’ trademark

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge has won a dispute over trademarks used to promote the New York Yankees slugger. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s Trademark Trial and Appeal Board ruled against a Long Island man who attempted to register ”All Rise” and “Here Comes the Judge,” claiming it would cause confusion with slogans used by the record-setting home run hitter. Michael Chisena attempted to register “All Rise” and “Here Comes the Judge” after Judge won the 2017 All-Star Home Run Derby. The registration was opposed by Judge and the Major League Baseball Players Association, and administrative trademark judges ruled in their favor.

