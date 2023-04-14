Drake Bell jokes about briefly being declared missing

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

After police in Florida sought public help to locate Drake Bell on Thursday, the actor tried to find humor in the event post-scare.

The former Nickelodeon star tweeted Thursday after the Daytona Beach Police Department announced he had been located and was safe.

“You leave your phone in the car and don’t answer for the night and this?” he tweeted with a laughing emoji.

Earlier in the day, police shared a post on Facebook that read, “Officers are looking for Jared Bell, DOB 06/27/1986.”

“He should be traveling in a 2022 grey BMW and his last known location is potentially the area of Mainland High School on 4/12/2023,” according to the post. “He is considered missing and endangered.”

The star’s legal name is Jared Drake Bell.

Hours later, the post was updated with the information that police were in contact with Bell and he was “safe.”

There was no additional information as to the circumstances surrounding the initial missing person’s report. CNN has reached out to representatives for the police department and Bell for comment.

