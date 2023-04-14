Man arrested after explosion prompts evacuation of Japanese leader Fumio Kishida from speech venue

By Emi Jozuka

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was evacuated Saturday from a venue where he was giving an outdoor speech after an “explosion-like sound” at the scene.

Video footage released by Japan’s public broadcaster NHK showed members of the public fleeing and a man being arrested following the incident.

The footage showed multiple men, believed to be police officers, holding the suspect on the ground.

Local news agency Kyodo news reported that a man had thrown “what appeared to be a smoke bomb.”

The dramatic scenes took place in the city of Wakayama, where Kishida was giving a speech following his inspection of Saikazaki Fishing Port. The speech was part of the prime minister’s support for an upcoming by-election for the House of Representatives in a Wakayama district. Campaigning is currently underway in Japan’s nationwide local elections.

A city council member who was at the scene told NHK that shortly before the explosion was heard a “cylindrical silver object” had flown “about two meters in front of me.”

Another eyewitness also reported seeing “a silver cylinder,” saying it “was thrown and then shone a bit before a big sound was heard.”

Japanese officials say Kishida is safe and unharmed. NHK reported that he had been taken to another location where he was surrounded by police officers who were guarding him.

This is a developing story. More to follow

