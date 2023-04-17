Skip to Content
Police ask for public’s help in locating missing man who may have been in Joshua Tree

San Bernardino Sheriff's Dept.

The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department sent out a bulletin Monday asking for the public's help in locating a man missing since early April in the High Desert Area.

According to a release issued on social media pages, 51-year-old Daniel Lindell was last known to be visiting Joshua Tree National Park on April 6th.

Lindell was traveling in a white 30-foot Dutchmen RV with Georgia plates.

Lindell is described as being 5’6”and weighing between 140-150 pounds. If you have seen him, please contact Morongo Station Dispatch at 909-790-3100.

Rich Tarpening

