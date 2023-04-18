Members of the local drag community expected to rally in Palm Springs against anti-drag legislation

Controversy on when and where drag performances can happen has taken center stage across the country, and now the local drag community is rallying against it in Palm Springs on Tuesday.

Desert Stonewall Democrats, the ACLU, and the local drag community will be coming together in front of the Marilyn Statue at 5:00 p.m. It is called the Drag4Drag rally.

Drag4Drag is in response to anti-drag legislation being passed, or trying to be passed in at least 15 other states right now.

On April 1 Tenessee put a ban on public drag performances. Other states like Arizona and Arkansas are following behind by proposing similar laws.

State officials from these states with the proposed bans have argued these laws are to protect children from sexually explicit content, among other arguments.

However, on the other end, some drag performers have argued bills like these are an infringement on their freedom of expression.

Tuesday's rally would be opposing the many bills.

Those who plan to attend are encouraged to wear drag attire, bring protest signs, and show solidarity with the drag community.