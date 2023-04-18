N. Indian Canyon Dr. and Gene Autry Trail closed through Whitewater wash due to low visibility

North Indian Canyon Drive and Gene Autry Trail were both closed to all traffic early Tuesday morning due to wind, sand, and low visibility.

An official notification from Palm Springs Police was issued at 6:00 a.m. after drivers and Google Maps had earlier indicated no traffic on the normally busy roadways.

Some alternate routes in and out of Palm Springs include Date Palm Drive, Vista Chino Road, Highway 111, and Gene Autry Trail.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates on the closures.