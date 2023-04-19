Skip to Content
2 people killed after UTV hits tree in Antioch

    CHICAGO (WBBM) — Two people are dead after UTV smashed into a tree Tuesday night.

The Lake County Sheriff said a man was driving and a woman was in the front passenger seat, headed west on Dressel Road just west of Douglas Avenue around 9:45 p.m., when the driver went off the road and hit a tree.

Neither victim was wearing a seatbelt. They died at the scene. They have been identified as 56-year-old Brian Capaci and 50-year-old Jeanette Granger, both of unincorporated Antioch. Autopsies determined both died as a result of blunt force injuries caused by the crash.

Investigators do not know why Capaci swerved off the road. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit is investigating.

