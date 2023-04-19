Bolshoi pulls Nureyev ballet citing ban on LGBT ‘propaganda’

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s Bolshoi Theater has removed a ballet dedicated to dancer Rudolf Nureyev from its repertoire, citing a new Russian law that expands restrictions on activities seen as promoting LGBT rights. Bolshoi director Vladimir Urin said Wednesday that the ballet “Nureyev” has been pulled because of the new legislation, according to the Interfax news agency. The law signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in December bans advertising, media and online resources, books, films and theater productions deemed to contain “propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations.” It expands on a 2013 ban on such ”propaganda” aimed at minors. The ballet “Nureyev” directed by Kirill Serebrennikov premiered in 2017.

