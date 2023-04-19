Empowering lives through literacy: Adult tutoring program in Grand Rapids seeking volunteers

By Jamie Sherrod

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan (WXMI) — An adult tutoring program in Grand Rapids is working to empower lives through literacy. It’s a mission made possible with the help of volunteers wanting to help strengthen literacy levels in our community.

Around 85,000 adults in Kent County cannot read or write above the fourth grade level, according to the Literacy Center of West Michigan.

“I need to feel more confident with the society, my neighborhoods and the daily activities with my English,” said Erika Cordero, a student in the adult tutoring program at the Literacy Center of West Michigan.

She’s originally from Ecuador but moved to Grand Rapids nine months ago, and has been working to strengthen her English. She’s grateful she can do that one-on-one at the center.

“That’s the most important for me because in other places you have the resources, you have the books or something like that, it’s important to practice your confidence and also to improve your own skills,” said Cordero.

The center located off Monroe Avenue serves around 1,000 learners a year, meeting two hours a week either virtually or in person.

“We meet learners where they are, meaning that in terms of location, we host a lot of classes and the tutoring itself is also in the community,” said Yilin Wendland-Liu, Director of Adult Tutoring Program.

The center also designs curricula that helps learners achieve not only their professional goals, but also their life goals.

Lauren Becker-Barkman is a volunteer tutor and works with Cordero.

She’s been volunteering with the center since 2019 and is helping Cordero reach her goals.

“My background is English and being a teacher and a helper is important to me,” said Becker-Barkma.

Her strategy consists of not dictating what she’ll learn, but instead figuring out her comfort zone, strengths and weaknesses. Right now, the center is helping around 800 people and expects to hit 1,000 by June. But with so many students, they need even more tutors.

“We currently have a waiting list of 50 plus learners, so the more hands on deck the better,” said Becker-Barkman.

According to the center, low literacy limits the ability of adults to thrive socially and economically. Their mission is simply to help with that.

“To make everyone a better citizen and a more committed part of West Michigan is the goal of the center, and it’s a great mission to be a part of,” said Becker-Barkman.

No special skills are needed to volunteer, just the ability to read and write in English and the desire to help others.

