Firebirds roll Roadrunners 5-1 in first-ever playoff game

The Firebirds showed no signs of nerves in their first playoff game in franchise history, dominating the Roadrunners en route to a 5-1 victory at Acrisure Arena on Wednesday night.

FIREBIRDS WIN THEIR FIRST EVER PLAYOFF GAME!!!🔥🚨 — x - Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) April 20, 2023

Joey Daccord stopped 45 of 46 Roadrunners’ shots while captain Max McCormick netted two goals in the first postseason game in Firebirds history.

The Firebirds have a chance to eliminate the Roadrunners on Friday night.

Game 2 of this best-of-3 series is Friday at 7 p.m. at Acrisure Arena.

