Guardsman Teixeira, secrets leak defendant, briefly in court

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts Air National Guardsman charged with leaking highly classified military documents has made a brief court appearance. But a hearing to determine whether he should remain jailed while awaiting trial has been delayed to give the defense more time to prepare. Jack Teixeira, 21, had been scheduled for a detention hearing in Boston’s federal court on Wednesday, but the judge canceled it after Teixeira’s lawyer filed a motion requesting that it be delayed for about two weeks. The defense said it “requires more time to address the issues presented by the government’s request for detention.” A new date has not yet been set.

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER and ERIC TUCKER Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.