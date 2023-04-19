Man arrested for setting wildfires for nearly two decades

By Della Whittaker

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (WGBA) — A 40-year-old man from Eden was arrested for setting fires to the southeast portion of Fond du Lac county for nearly two decades.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office released that for many years, suspicious wildfires were notably occurring in the spring season. After a lengthy joint investigation with the Wisconsin DNR, a suspect was identified using fire forensics, covert surveillance systems and multiple field interviews.

During a joint interview, the suspect admitted to igniting several fires since 2020 and to igniting wildfires in the area for nearly two decades.

It is believed that the suspect is responsible for burning approximately 60 acres of land.

Charges of Arson and Intentionally Set Fire to Land have been referred to the District Attorney in both Fond du Lac and Washington Counties.

Additional details into this case have not been released at this time.

