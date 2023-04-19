Maradona’s medical team on trial in former great’s death

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — An Argentine court says eight health care professionals will stand trial in the death of soccer great Diego Maradona in 2020. The date of the proceedings has yet to be set but they are unlikely to begin before next year. Three judges of an appeals court confirmed the charges of homicide by negligence brought by prosecutors against members of Maradona’s medical team. Maradona won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986. He died of a heart attack on Nov. 25, 2020, at a rented residence outside Buenos Aires following brain surgery two weeks earlier. He was 60.

