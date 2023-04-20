‘Farmchella’ to celebrate hard work of farmworkers tonight

On Thursday night, Farmchella will celebrate the Coachella Valley's essential farm workers.

Happening in between the Coachella Music and Arts Festival weekends, this event honors farm workers for their hard work, while providing them relief through nutrition, education, resources and daily essentials.

It's put on by the Celebration Nation Foundation. The organization wants people to know Coachella is not only a music festival, but also a home to many farm workers who endure tremendous heat year round.

Farm worker families will be able to enjoy Folklorico, Danza, Mariachi, DJ, and a special guest artist performance.

Farmchella goes from 4:30pm to 7:30pm at Veteran's Memorial Park,1500 4th St, Coachella, CA 92236.

DONATIONS PROVIDED :

- Fresh Fruits And Vegetables (Sponsored By ZA LAWYERS )

- Personal Hygiene Products ( Shampoo, Toilet Paper, Etc. Sponsored By RANCHO HUMILDE )

- Household Products

- New And Gently Used Clothing

- Diapers And Baby Items- Y Mas!

RESOURCES AVAILABLE :

- Educational

- Recreational

- Low Cost/ Free Immigration Services

- Labor Union

- Food Security

- Legal Representation ( Personal Injury, Work Injury, Employment, Immigration )

- Know Your Rights

- Mental Health Resources

Tune into News Channel 3 at 4:30p, 5p & 6p to hear the story behind Farmchella.