Fire breaks out at Jamestown Mall, multiple agencies respond

By KMOV Staff

Click here for updates on this story

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) — A fire broke out at the Jamestown Mall in north St. Louis County Wednesday evening.

Fire crews from Spanish Lake, Pattonville, West and North County, University City, and St. Louis City responded to the fire. Smoke could be seen coming from the building after 6 p.m.

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown, but News 4 has been told they are expected to survive.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

News 4 has a crew at the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

The mall closed in July 2014. Last year, there were talks of converting the mall site into a residential area or an agricultural and energy facility.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.