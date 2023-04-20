New Hampshire principal kisses pig after students read 10,000 books

By Jessica Kisluk

AUBURN, New Hampshire (WMUR) — There was big applause at Auburn Village School Wednesday because the school’s principal agreed to kiss Easy the pig.

This started with a storybook that the school’s first graders read about a principal who kisses a pig as a reward for kids reading 100 books.

Auburn Principal Lori Collins said they could do better than that.

“I said, ‘100 books? We can always read 100 books. Ten thousand books, and I will kiss a pig,” Collins said. “She was a lovely pig. Very calm. She was very excited before I met her. The children did such a great job.”

The students read 10,000 books across kindergarten through eighth grade since September.

