New report sheds light on road, bridge conditions across North Carolina

By Andrew James

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A new report from TRIP, a national transportation research nonprofit, looks at road and bridge conditions, congestion and safety on North Carolina roads.

“In the Asheville area, 11% of major roadways have pavement in poor condition,” said Rocky Moretti, TRIP director of policy & research.

According to the report, road conditions cost the average Asheville driver $390 annually in additional vehicle operating costs. This is below the state average of an additional $484 annually.

“The TRIP report finds that the annual cost to traffic congestion to the average Asheville area motorist is $687, as a result of losing 26 hours annually stuck in traffic and wasting an additional 10 gallons of fuel annually,” Moretti said.

TRIP’s report said that additional investments and funding will be needed to keep up with North Carolina’s growing population. Moretti said the state’s funding sustainability is threatened because of highway construction inflation and the increased use of electric vehicles’ impacts on state and federal fuel taxes.

“North Carolina faces a significant challenge in providing a reliable, safe and well-maintained transportation system,” Moretti said.

“Transportation infrastructure investment has been an essential part of why North Carolina is attracting the kind of private sector jobs that create healthy communities all across our state,” said Gary Salamido, president & CEO of the North Carolina Chamber.

A spokesperson for NCDOT sent News 13 the following statement:

While NCDOT does not typically comment on reports prepared outside of the department, we appreciate any discussions on ways to fund the future of transportation in North Carolina. NCDOT will continue to work with our partners to deliver safe and reliable transportation options for all who travel in our state.

