New York woman sentenced for poisoning look-alike with cheesecake, stealing her identity

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) — A Russian native from Brooklyn has been sentenced in the poisoning of a woman who resembled her with sedative-laced cheesecake and then stealing her identity.

On August 28, 2016, Viktoria Nasyrova visited the Forest Hills home of Olga Tsvyk and brought her cheesecake. Officials say the victim and Nasyrova resembled one another, both having dark hair, similar complexion and other similar physical traits.

After eating the cheesecake, Tsvyk felt sick and passed out. She says her last memory was of seeing Nasyrova walking around her room.

Tsvyk was discovered unconscious in her bed the following day, with pills scattered around her body, authorities said. Officials say it looked like she attempted to take her own life.

When Tsvyk returned home from the hospital, her passport and employment authorization card were missing, along with other valuables.

Authorities say the Department of Homeland Security discovered Phenazepam, a highly potent sedative, in residue found on the cheesecake’s container.

Officials say the pills found next to Tsvyk before she was taken to the hospital were also identified as Phenazepam.

Back in February, Viktoria Nasyrova of Sheepshead Bay was convicted of second degree murder, attempted assault in the first degree, and other related charges, authorities said.

A Queens Supreme Court justice sentenced the 47-year-old to 21 years in prison, followed by five years post-release supervision.

“A ruthless and calculating con artist is going to prison for a long time for trying to murder her way to personal profit and gain. Thankfully, the victim survived the attack on her life and we were able to deliver justice to her,” District Attorney Melinda Katz said.

