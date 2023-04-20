WWE superstar John Cena, a Mass. native, sends custom WrestleMania sneakers to Kowloon

By WCVB Staff

SAUGUS, Massachusetts (WCVB) — WWE superstar, actor and West Newbury native John Cena sent a special gift to the Kowloon Restaurant, a beloved North Shore staple.

Cena wore the specially-designed, limited-edition Nike sneakers during WrestleMania earlier this month.

Then, he autographed the shoes and sent them to Kowloon owner Andy Wong with a note saying, “Andy, you are one of a kind! Thank you for all you do!”

“Thank you very much John Cena for the surprise delivery!” the restaurant responded.

The Wong family revealed in January 2021 that they were looking at dividing the property into two lots, and it is now known they are planning to construct two mixed-use buildings on those lots. Potential commercial, retail and housing development on the property are possible, leaving a downsized Kowloon in its place.

