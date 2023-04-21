Find the only local vendor at Coachella in the Indio Central marketplace

Everbloom Coffee is at Coachella, located in the Indio Central Market Place.

The owner of Everbloom Coffee tells us they are the only local vendor to have a pop up at the Coachella Festival grounds.

The coffee shop is modern and has been known for influencers frequenting the location and posting them on social media. The owner says that Golden Voice has visited a few times and offered to host them at Coachella.

Tune in to KESQ News Channel 3 at 5 p and 6 p to hear from the owners of the shop tell how they believe this relationship could open doors for more local vendors at Coachella.