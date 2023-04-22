I-Team: Customers protest as Valley Sanitary District calls for rate hikes which could see bills soar 400%

An east valley sewer district is looking at a big billing increase for its customers, if approved, will start raising rates dramatically in June. Rates could rise 400 percent over the next five years.

News Channel 3's Jeff Stahl is taking calls from concerned viewers, looking at the documents, and talking to the Valley Sanitary District and its customers about the district's plans versus the customer costs.

We've been hearing from a number of Indio residents who understand their sewer bills, like everything else, are expected to go up. But they're questioning the rate of those rate hikes which are added to your annual property tax bill.

One Indio resident who contacted the I-team to investigate was Jim Wolynski who said, "You're gonna be paying a little over $2,000 a year just for your sewers."

Representatives for the sanitary district say the extra money would pay for $52 million in sewer main improvements as some parts of the city's infrastructure are nearly 100 years old. "We are not forced to do it today. But we know what's coming up. And so we're just trying to plan ahead," said a board member, Debra Canero. She added that state and federal wastewater regulations are being tightened and improvements may be required in order to keep the district's operating permits in 2025 or 2030.

There is also a project contemplated to convert solid waste from the city's sewers into a liquid fertilizer that could be used locally. The most costly request from the sanitary district is money for a new state-of-the-art waste treatment plant that would come at a cost to ratepayers of $197 million.

I-team Investigator Jeff Stahl is looking into the details of the Valley Sanitary District's plans, examining the district's finances, and will tell you what city leaders are saying about this costly plan.

Jeff asked Canero what she would say to those who worry the bill will be too costly and it could cost them their property. Canero said, "I would say that they need to call the district so that they can get the process of how to protest and we're here for the people."

Indio city leaders are also questioning if the projects the district wants to build are worth the high price for residents at this time.

Wednesday's city council meeting featured a presentation from the district's representatives but was met with skepticism from council members. Mayor Glenn Miller said the district's plans were, "overwhelming for a lot of people and hard to justify."

There is a process by which residents can stop the planned rate hikes, but it won't be easy to accomplish. Protests must be in writing, only one from each property in the district, and they must be submitted before the trustee's May 23 board meeting.

There is a lot more to this story and investigation.