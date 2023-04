By Kylie Atwood, CNN

All of the US diplomats and their family members are safely on their way out of Sudan on US military aircraft and the US embassy in Khartoum has also been closed down with their departure, a US official told CNN.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.