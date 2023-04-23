Crow River flooding several west metro communities: “It’s crazy”

By Allen Henry

Click here for updates on this story

ROCKFORD, Minnesota (WCCO) — The Crow River continues to rise, impacting communities like Rockford, Greenfield and Delano.

WCCO News’ Allen Henry visited those communities Saturday to see how residents are responding to the rising river.

Since Friday, the Crow River in Delano has risen another foot. It’s now at more than 20 feet of water, well past the major flood stage of 18.5.

“This is pretty high. It’s kinda odd to see it this high. Concerning to see it this high,” said Delano resident Trevor Ellingson. “But kinda happens every year when we have as much snow melt as we have, and then with the recent rains.”

“It’s crazy. I’ve lived in this area for 20 years and I’ve never seen this river this high,” said Maple Plain resident Katie Cannon.

Cannon took a picture of a storm drain in downtown Delano Friday afternoon, and came back to see how the same spot looked Saturday evening.

“We were looking down at this drain and the drain was, I don’t know, it looks to be about 50% covered,” she said. “Now it is more than covered and then some.”

Further north in Rockford, sandbags are covering some storm drains as flood water from the river is closing roads, causing problems for drivers, and some homeowners.

The owner of a house in Greenfield didn’t want to be on camera because, well, he has his hands full. They’ve put up sandbags around his home to try to keep the water out, something he says has been somewhat unsuccessful so far.

Nearby residents are optimistic the protections in place will stay up, and that the water will soon go down.

“I sure hope so. I trust the city to know better. They’ve seen it before. It’s definitely gonna be an interesting spring.”

The Crow River is now expected to crest Sunday night, but not before rising another 4 inches.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.