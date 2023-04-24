Climate protesters try to bring Berlin traffic to a halt

BERLIN (AP) — German climate activists were trying to bring traffic to a standstill in Berlin by gluing themselves to roads all over the capital. Members of the group Last Generation have repeatedly blocked roads across Germany in the past year in an effort to pressure the government to take more drastic action against climate change. On several occasions, they have glued themselves to the roads, enraging some motorists and prompting accusations of extremism from conservative politicians. In addition to the road blocks, the activists said Monday they would also block traffic by marching very slowly through the city later in the day. In the morning, there were about 20 road blocks across the city, German news agency dpa reported.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.