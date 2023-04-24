Indio school custodian nominated for Custodians are Key award

Daniel Arredondo, a custodian at Amistad High School in Indio, is in the running for the Tennant Custodians are Key award.

The award recognizes the work of K-12 custodians across the United States.

Out of 1,400 nominees, Arredondo is now a top three finalist.

The grand prize winner, who will be chosen in May, will be awarded $5,000 and their school will receive $10,000.

