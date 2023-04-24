Skip to Content
Published 2:19 AM

Len Goodman, former ‘Dancing With the Stars’ judge, dead at 78

By Toyin Owoseje, CNN

Former “Dancing With the Stars” judge Len Goodman has died at the age of 78.

The English dance expert, who featured in the ballroom competition from 2005 until last year, died on Saturday in a hospice in Kent, southern England, following a battle with bone cancer, his manager confirmed.

“He was surrounded by his family,” Goodman’s manager, Jackie Gill, told CNN in a statement on Monday.

