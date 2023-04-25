California woman believes Corgis were intentionally poisoned in her own backyard

By Natalie Chuck

Click here for updates on this story

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A Linda Vista dog owner says she has not found any peace since her Corgi unexpectedly died less than one month ago.

“I’ve never lost a pet before and this just struck me as a realization of how much I really love my pets,” said Rita Aloisio, whose family adopted two corgi-brothers, Tobi and Milo, a couple of years ago when they were puppies.

At the end of March, Aloisio brought her two dogs inside after they spent about five minutes in the fenced backyard one morning.

“Within about 20 minutes I noticed that Tobi started to experience a fidgetiness,” said Aloisio.

Tobi quickly began experiencing seizures.

Aloisio and her daughter rushed the dog to the emergency vet but eventually had to put him down.

“It’s been very difficult,” said Aloisio as the family continues grieving their loss.

Milo also experienced similar symptoms, but survived and was prescribed seizure medication for several weeks.

Aloisio assumed the dogs might have eaten a poisonous plant, up until her lawn was mowed the next day and she noticed something strange in the grass.

The poisonous meatballs found in backyard. The picture above shows what appear to be abnormal meatballs in Aloisio’s backyard.

Aloisio sent about five of these meatballs to UC Davis for analysis.

The report found strychnine, a poison typically used on gophers, rats, and coyotes in the meatballs.

“I was completely in shock to think that this was not by accident,” said Aloisio.

She says her dogs had a tendency to bark when they were outside together and believes a “hostile neighbor” is behind her dog’s sudden death.

The San Diego Humane Society issued the following statement to 10News:

San Diego Humane Society’s Humane Law Enforcement has received a report about a dog possibly being poisoned in their owner’s Linda Vista back yard.

While we cannot comment on specifics of an investigation, we urge anyone with information about this incident to please report it to San Diego Humane Society by calling 619-299-7012 (press 1 to report animal abuse).

It is heartbreaking to hear of any animal being subjected to cruelty and we extend our sympathies to the owner and their beloved corgi during this difficult time.

– Nina Thompson

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.