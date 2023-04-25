No charges after loose tire kills I-40 driver, troopers say

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

HAYWOOD COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Troopers say no charges will be filed after a loose tire caused a fatal wreck along Interstate 40.

The Friday, April 21, crash killed 68-year-old Bronnie Cummings, a resident of Charlotte.

On Monday, a spokesperson with the N.C. State Highway Patrol said there would be no charges in the case, calling it a freak incident.

Authorities say a 1989 Ford Ranger was traveling west near Canton when its front left tire came loose and crossed the median barrier wall. The tire hit the windshield of a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox SUV driven by Cummings, killing him on impact. Authorities say the passenger of the Equinox, 55-year-old Lucia A. Berry, suffered life-threatening injuries.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.