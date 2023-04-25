Rumer Willis and Derek Richard Thomas welcome daughter Louetta

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore are officially grandparents.

Rumer Willis and her partner Derek Richard Thomas announced the birth of their daughter Louetta Isely Thomas Willis on Tuesday in a joint statement posted to Instagram.

“You are pure magic,” they captioned the post. Showcasing a sweet photo of the newborn, they added that Louetta was born on April 18 at home.

“You are more than we ever dreamed of,” they added.

Celebrities such as Hilary Duff, Melanie Griffith and Nikki Reed, among others, commented their congratulations for the couple, along with Rumer Willis’s sister Tallulah Willis who said she’ll love her new niece “every moment of every day.”

Emma Heming, Bruce Willis’s wife, also commented “we love her so so much.”

The happy news is a welcome breath of fresh air for the family who have been open about the health struggles that Bruce Willis has endured after he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in February.

Rumer Willis and Thomas’s new addition is the couple’s first child, and also marks the first grandchild for Bruce Willis and Moore.

Speaking with People magazine earlier this month, Rumer Willis said that her family is “so excited” for the baby. “It’s so fun to be bringing in the first grandkid in our family, especially because we’re such a huge group at this point,” she added.

That group includes Louetta’s new aunties, Rumer Willis’s sister Tallulah and Scout Willis, along with Heming and Bruce Willis’s daughters Mabel and Evelyn.

