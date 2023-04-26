Daniel Radcliffe and partner Erin Darke have had their first child

By Hafsa Khalil, CNN

Daniel Radcliffe and his long-term partner, actress Erin Darke, have had their first child.

Scott Boute, a representative for Radcliffe, confirmed the birth to CNN on Wednesday, after the Daily Mail published photographs of the couple pushing a pram in New York earlier this week.

The baby’s sex and date of birth haven’t been disclosed.

The “Harry Potter” star and Darke, 38, have been together for a decade, after first meeting while filming the 2013 drama “Kill Your Darlings.” Radcliffe and Darke worked together again on the dramedy “Don’t Think Twice” in 2016, and Darke has more recently appeared in several episodes of Radcliffe’s TBS comedy series “Miracle Workers.” (TBS, like CNN, is a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery.)

While promoting his role in “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” last year, Radcliffe told Newsweek that he would love his kids to experience “wonderful” film sets — but without the fame.

“I want my kids, if and when they exist…I would love them to be around film sets,” he said, adding that “film sets are wonderful places” but “it’s the fame side of it… that should be avoided at all costs.”

Now 33, Radcliffe was just 12 when he was cast as J.K. Rowling’s fictional hero, the orphaned boy wizard Harry Potter. He shot to instant fame with the 2001 release of “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone,” the first in what became a blockbuster eight-movie franchise.

