Lawmakers consider proposal to prohibit children under 13 from using social media

By Olivia Schueller and Jay Kenney

CONNECTICUT (WFSB) — Lawmakers on Wednesday will reveal more information about a bipartisan bill to protect children from the harmful impacts of social media.

Parents Channel 3 spoke with have said they’ve seen first-hand the negative impacts of social media platforms on children.

Studies have shown social media usage is a cause of a mental health epidemic.

U.S. lawmakers said they identified areas of concern and wanted to ensure kids’ mental health and overall safety.

One of the lawmakers who backs the bill is Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy. He and the three other lawmakers said they support the bill because they have young children of their own.

According to The Washington Post, the bill would prevent children under the age of 13 from using social media.

It would also require parental consent for those 13 to 17 years old.

A 2022 study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found 22 percent of all high school students reported that they considered attempting suicide.

Legislators in Washington said they will host a news conference on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

More information on the proposed regulations will be released at that time.

