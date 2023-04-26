McCarthy struggles for debt bill votes, makes late changes

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans have made post-midnight changes to their sweeping debt ceiling package to win over holdouts. Facing a revolt from Midwestern Republicans over doing away with biofuel tax credits that were just signed into law last year by President Joe Biden, Republicans relented and allowed the tax credits to stay on the books. Republicans also agreed to more quickly launch bolstered work requirements for recipients of government aid, starting in 2024. Speaker Kevin McCarthy is struggling to round up the votes for the bill, which would couple an increase the country’s debt ceiling with restrictions on federal spending. A final vote on the package could come as soon as Wednesday or push to Thursday.

By LISA MASCARO and KEVIN FREKING Associated Press

