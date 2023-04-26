Morgan Wallen fans upset about abrupt concert cancellation

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Morgan Wallen is taking vocal rest and canceling tour dates after losing his voice.

The country star, who is just 11 dates into his seven-month global tour, told fans that he spoke to his doctor and has been told he is unable to sing.

“After last night’s show I started losing my voice so I spent the day resting up, talking to my doctor and working through my vocal exercises trying to get better. I really thought I’d be able to take the stage and it kills me to deliver this so close to showtime, but my voice is shot and I am unable to sing,” he wrote on social media, adding, “All tickets will be refunded at point of purchase. I am so sorry, I promise you guys I tried everything I could.”

He was set to take the stage at the University of Mississippi Rebels’ Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi.

Instead, ticketholders were greeted with an announcement on a screen near the stage reading: “Ladies & Gentlemen, Unfortunately Morgan has lost his voice and is unable to perform tonight — therefore tonight’s show has been cancelled. Please make your way safely to the stadium exits. Refunds for tonight’s event will be available at point of purchase.”

Wallen is scheduled to perform next on April 27 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

