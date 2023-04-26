Moscow Murders: Surviving roommate challenges subpoena to appear in June hearing as a witness for the defense

By KIVI Staff

IDAHO (KIVI) — A subpoena was issued for one of the surviving roommates, currently a resident in Nevada, to be present for the Bryan Kohberger preliminary hearing, scheduled to begin on June 26, 2023.

Kohberger is charged with four counts of first degree murder in the slaying of four University of Idaho students, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kaylee Goncalves, in November 2022. He is also charged with one count of burglary.

The witness is listed as a material witness for the defendant. The defense claims that she may have information that only she can provide and that would clear Kohberger of charges.

The witness is challenging the subpoena, stating that defense claims are without support and not necessary for the June preliminary hearing.

Kohberger’s first degree murder charges make him eligible for the death penalty or life in prison.

