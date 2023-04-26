Tulsa’s Flourish Homes provides support for at-risk young women

By Cori Duke

Click here for updates on this story

TULSA, Oklahoma (KJRH) — An area non-profit is empowering young women by providing critical support to keep them off the streets and in tune with a positive lifestyle.

After she was dealt a hard hand in life, Nataleigh Bays is crediting her latest life achievements to Flourish Homes. She hopes her story serves as an example of what a second chance looks like.

“I definitely got a second chance,” Bays said.

at-risk young women

By: Cori DukePosted at 7:22 AM, Apr 26, 2023 and last updated 8:22 AM, Apr 26, 2023 TULSA, Okla. — An area non-profit is empowering young women by providing critical support to keep them off the streets and in tune with a positive lifestyle.

After she was dealt a hard hand in life, Nataleigh Bays is crediting her latest life achievements to Flourish Homes. She hopes her story serves as an example of what a second chance looks like.

“I definitely got a second chance,” Bays said.

Recent Stories from kjrh.com

Bays said she found herself in a toxic situation. Her living situation kept her from holding a job, and she wasn’t meeting the standards at school. Living day to day was not easy.

It took a referral to Flourish Homes to change her life.

“Before that, I was going to be kicked out the day I turned 18,” Bays said of her living situation. “So, if I didn’t come here, I wouldn’t be anywhere.”

Her near brush with homelessness is something many young women face who lack the means to support themselves. U.S. Department of Justice data shows one-third of teens on the street will be lured into prostitution with 48 hours of leaving their home.

It’s a statistic the non-profit is working to change. Beth Reinwald, founder, and CEO of Flourish Homes, said it starts by intervening with positive support at a young age.

at-risk young women

By: Cori DukePosted at 7:22 AM, Apr 26, 2023 and last updated 8:22 AM, Apr 26, 2023 TULSA, Okla. — An area non-profit is empowering young women by providing critical support to keep them off the streets and in tune with a positive lifestyle.

After she was dealt a hard hand in life, Nataleigh Bays is crediting her latest life achievements to Flourish Homes. She hopes her story serves as an example of what a second chance looks like.

“I definitely got a second chance,” Bays said.

Recent Stories from kjrh.com

Bays said she found herself in a toxic situation. Her living situation kept her from holding a job, and she wasn’t meeting the standards at school. Living day to day was not easy.

It took a referral to Flourish Homes to change her life.

“Before that, I was going to be kicked out the day I turned 18,” Bays said of her living situation. “So, if I didn’t come here, I wouldn’t be anywhere.”

Her near brush with homelessness is something many young women face who lack the means to support themselves. U.S. Department of Justice data shows one-third of teens on the street will be lured into prostitution with 48 hours of leaving their home.

It’s a statistic the non-profit is working to change. Beth Reinwald, founder, and CEO of Flourish Homes, said it starts by intervening with positive support at a young age.

“We serve young women that are ages 18 to 25 that are aging out of foster care or at risk for homelessness,” Reinwald said. “That’s very broad. It could be a very toxic environment, could be sleeping in a car, could be I’m going to have to sleep with this guy to survive.”

Young women in this position are referred to the non-profit, which can house up to 8 residents. Potential clients undergo vetting and interviews to see if they’re a good fit for the home.

The program provides a stable home, life skills, mentoring, emotional healing, and even college and trade school support. This is something Bays, a once struggling student, experienced firsthand.

“It makes me feel good because not only am I graduating, but while I’m supposed to be in high school, I also got a nursing [certificate].”

Bays said this will allow her to help others as Flourish Homes has done for her.

“They are capable,” Reinwald said of her clients. “They are so capable, and they thrive in the environment where they are supported, and we can launch them back out.”

A typical stay is about a year for residents, but no client will be sent off on their own until they’re ready. The cost to house one young lady per night is $50, and the non-profit is always looking for donations.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.