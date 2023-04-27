City commission moves proposed noise ordinance forward

By Kendall Brandt

TALLAHASSEE, Florida (WTXL) — Just four hours after discussing the city’s budget, the Tallahassee City Commission came together once again for their second commission meeting of April, talking about a potential new noise ordinance.

The rule regarding noise was introduced officially at Wednesday’s council meeting.

The ordinance would place restrictions on loud music being played past 11 p.m. on weekdays and midnight on weekends.

This rule would change the current noise ordinance, which restricts loud outside noise from after 2 a.m. in the urban core and twenty four hours a day outside the urban core.

This amendment would only change the restricted hours for the urban core area, which is around the Capitol and the FSU and FAMU campuses.

The ordinance has large support from the commission with both Commissioner Jeremy Malow and Mayor John Dailey, who often are in opposition, both supporting this proposed rule.

“We’ve been working diligently with neighborhood groups, local businesses to try to figure out people who are really just not getting any sleep at night at all,” Matlow said. “We see very loud outdoor amplified sound. I think what we’re saying is if it’s after midnight, 11 on the weekdays, don’t bring big speakers outside and blast them.”

However, owner of Potbelly’s bar Dan Gilberston said this ordinance will hurt night-life businesses like his.

“I don’t feel as it’s written this solves the problem. I don’t know if we’ve identified what the problem is. But, as written, it doesn’t solve the problem. It seems to me, I am sure it’s not your intent, but it seems to be targeted towards one business and that is my business,” Gilbertson said. “If this ordinance is written to shut my business down, I would say you’ve accomplished that.”

No vote has been made on the ordinance.

Four people made public comment, with two against the ordinance and two who said it needs to put further restrictions on noise.

A final public hearing will take place on May 10.

