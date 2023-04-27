Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 12:36 PM

Holyoke Soldiers’ Home ex-leaders have charges reinstated by state’s highest court

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

    HOLYOKE, Massachusetts (WBZ) — The highest court in Massachusetts reinstated criminal charges against the former managers of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home for their alleged roles in the deadly COVID outbreak there.

Bennett Walsh, who was the home’s superintendent, and David Clinton, the former medical director, were both charged with elder neglect and permitting bodily injury.

A court later tossed out those charges.

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court ruled Thursday that the attorney general’s office should have the chance to present its case against the two men.

Early in the pandemic, 76 people at the facility died from COVID-19.

Then-Attorney General Maura Healey, who is now governor, said at the time that charges stemmed from the men’s March 2020 decision to combine two dementia units, placing residents who were positive for the coronavirus into a space with those without symptoms.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content