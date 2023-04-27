Semmes PD: Suspect falls through ceiling above pulpit while breaking into a church

By Ashlyn Mitchell

Click here for updates on this story

SEMMES, Alabama (WALA) — Semmes police need your help finding the person who broke into a church on Schillinger Road.

Police say someone actually fell through the ceiling above the pulpit.

Investigators say they don’t know what the suspect was after because nothing has been reported stolen… however, there were some things that made it look quite suspicious.

When Tracey Walker, the church’s administrator, stepped into the sanctuary of Full Gospel Church April 15, she noticed a large hole in the ceiling.

“When we first started, we thought it was an air conditioning leak. We never assumed that someone would actually come into the church like that. When we realized it was not damage from the AC– as we looked at the cameras, we realized we had a burglary,” she explained.

Police say the suspected burglar got in by climbing up an air conditioning duct on the outside of the building.

“This individual gained access to the church by removing the metal siding from the rear of the church- and upon gaining entry, he climbed through the ceiling area and fell towards the pulpit area,” said Sargeant Launduke Bagsby with Semmes PD.

Sgt. Bagsby says the person actually disconnected the back cameras, so there is no video of the actual break-in, but a side camera did pick up a man walking nearby. Police want to talk to him.

Meanwhile, Walker says it’s been a long and pricey clean-up process.

“On Sunday, we had to have service without air,” she said. “That was a little uncomfortable but we still maintained, so we are thankful for that.”

Sgt. Bagsby says so far, the church hasn’t reported anything stolen.

“At this point in time, the church hasn’t been able to report anything taken- but it could have been anything of potential value possibly sold on the streets,” he stated. “This individual may possibly be a homeless individual that was in the process of seeking shelter, but as he made his way further into the building, I think he made the decision to remove some items and upon doing so, he managed to fall from the ceiling.”

Walker says the church wants to help the community, but she’s asking they come through the door, not the ceiling.

“Our pastor is encouraging us not to be judgmental,” she stated. “We want to point him in the right direction. We can’t house him here, but we certainly want to provide some type of means to help him in this process. But if you’re trying to break into the church, let’s see what you need help with but let’s not tear up our church and our property in the meantime.”

If you have seen the man in the surveillance video or have any information on this case, call Semmes PD or the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.