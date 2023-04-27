Skip to Content
Stagecoach campers are coming to the valley

KESQ

As weekend one of Stagecoach approaches, campers are filling in.

RV sites, car camping areas, and tent camping are being set up by campers starting today.

"We only missed one year," says a frequent festival goer Greg Mickey. "We've got rigs. I got 30 rigs with me. We're from Huntington Beach, California, Long Beach, California, to Phoenix, Arizona. All our friends."

Some festivalgoers say they go to Stagecoach for country music, beer, and girls. "Everybody out here is just awesome," says Mickey. "The country community all comes together. Everybody's just out having a good time looking to have a good time and everybody. It's just camaraderie. It's fantastic."

The first weekend runs from April 28th - April 30th.

See the lineup here.

Stagecoach Venue

Empire Polo Club
81-800 Avenue 51
Indio, CA 92201

Miyoshi Price

Miyoshi joined KESQ News Channel 3 in April 2022.

