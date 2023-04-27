Woman whose accusation led to the lynching of Emmett Till has died at 88, coroner says
By Dianne Gallagher and Sara Smart, CNN
Carolyn Bryant Donham, the White woman whose accusation led to the 1955 lynching of Black teen Emmett Till in Mississippi — and whose role in Till’s brutal death was reconsidered by a grand jury as recently as last year — has died in Louisiana, the Calcasieu Parish coroner’s office confirmed to CNN.
Donham, 88, died Tuesday in Westlake, according to a fact of death letter from the Calcasieu Parish Coroner.
In August 1955, 14-year-old Till was beaten and shot to death after he allegedly whistled at Bryant — now Donham — in Money, Mississippi.
Later, her husband, Roy Bryant and J.W. Milam, took Till from his bed and ordered him into the back of a pickup truck and beat him before shooting him in the head and tossing his body into the Tallahatchie River. They were both acquitted of murder following a trial in which Carolyn Bryant testified that Emmett grabbed and verbally threatened her.
In 2007, a Mississippi grand jury declined to indict Donham on any charges.
