BBC chairman resigns after report says he breached appointment rules

Richard Sharp has resigned as chairman of the British Broadcasting Corporaration (BBC) after an independent report found he breached rules for public appointments over his involvement in helping arrange a loan for then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Sharp said he was quitting as BBC chairman to “prioritise the interests” of the broadcaster after a report by Adam Heppinstall found he breached the governance code for public appointments.

The former banker had been under pressure to resign after it was reported he acted as a middleman when then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson was looking to secure a financial loan, weeks before Johnson appointed Sharp to his post in 2021. Sharp told lawmakers in February he “didn’t arrange the loan,” suggesting he acted as a “sort of introduction agency.”

