Couple cashes $100K Instant Play prize on 44th anniversary

By Matthew Keck

NICHOLASVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — A Kentucky couple celebrated their 44th anniversary by cashing in a lottery prize for more than $100,000 on Monday.

Diane and Charlie Laue of Nicholasville claimed their $109,000 after Diane wagered $5 on an instant play game.

Lottery officials said she was buying her Powerball and Mega Millions tickets when she decided to make three $5 wagers and won on the third.

“I [was] just shook. I couldn’t believe it,” she said.

“She was screaming like a banshee from the house,” her husband told lottery officials.

The couple called lottery customer service to make sure they actually won. They then drove down to the headquarters and received a check for $78,440.55.

Diana said the two are looking to travel, with trips to Paris and Hawaii in the plan.

