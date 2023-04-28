Heads of state, top diplomats visit Ukraine to show support

ODESA, Ukraine (AP) — Two heads of state and seven foreign ministers from a group of Ukraine’s European backers have visited the war-torn country to express support for Kyiv in its defense against Russia’s invasion. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, hosting his counterparts from four Nordic and three Baltic countries in the southern port city of Odesa Friday, used to opportunity to press for the delivery of U.S.-made fighter jets to his country. Although no promises were made, he added, ”I have a feeling that our colleagues are well-disposed in this matter.” Ukraine’s supporters have so far provided it a number of former Soviet MiG-29 fighters. Also Friday, in Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met the presidents of Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

