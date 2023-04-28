Police: 3 dead in Philadelphia neighborhood shooting

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say three people have been killed and another wounded in a shooting in a Philadelphia residential neighborhood. It wasn’t immediately known what spurred the shooting, which was reported around 3:35 p.m. Friday, or how many shooters may have been involved. Responding officers found one victim on the front porch of a house and another just inside the home, while the third victim was on the sidewalk. All three were pronounced dead at the scene, and their names haven’t been released. The wounded victim was taken to a hospital and listed in critical condition. Authorities said they are looking for those responsible for the shooting.

