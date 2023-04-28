Students break Guinness World Record for largest water balloon toss, school officials say

By KCCI Staff

OMAHA, Nebraska (KCCI) — Students at a Nebraska high school worked together Thursday to break a Guinness World Record.

More than 1,000 kids from Omaha Central High School came out to the field to take part in what they hoped would be the world’s largest water balloon toss — more than 700 balloons were used.

“I think, you know, it’s history. And we here are history at Central, we are part of history with Central High School. The Guinness Book of World Records is part of history as well,” Jodi Dierks, assistant principal at the Omaha-based school, said.

Students who had good academic, behavior, and attendance records were able to participate.

School officials said the students did end up breaking the record.

