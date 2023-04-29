210 migrant bodies wash up on Tunisia coast in under 2 weeks

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia’s coast guard says that under two weeks it has recovered around 210 bodies of migrants that have washed up on the North African country’s central coastline amid an ongoing increase in migration from Tunisia. Authorities say preliminary examinations of the bodies indicated that the migrants were from sub-Saharan Africa. The number of bodies recovered was announced Friday. The 210 dead migrants were found over 10 days starting April 18. Many of the migrants’ bodies were found on areas of Tunisia which are starting points for most attempts to migrate to the Italian coast.

